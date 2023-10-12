Montana Judge Questions State’s TikTok Ban: Protecting Data or Infringing on Individual Rights?

A federal judge overseeing the case regarding Montana’s TikTok ban expressed doubts about the state’s argument during a recent hearing. The judge raised concerns about whether the ban infringes on individuals’ rights to voluntarily share their data with the popular app. Montana has justified its ban claiming it aims to protect consumers from having their data stolen Chinese Communist Party entities allegedly linked to TikTok. However, the judge deemed this argument as paternalistic, preventing US citizens from exercising their individual rights.

TikTok’s legal representatives pushed back against the state’s assertion that users can easily switch to alternative platforms if the ban takes effect. Prominent creators in Montana have argued that TikTok offers unparalleled reach compared to other social media platforms, allowing them to connect with unique audiences. The ban could potentially cut off creators from the communities and support networks they have built over years of work.

The judge also questioned the feasibility of creators quickly transitioning to other platforms. He pointed out the significant difference between having 200,000 followers on TikTok and only 1,500 on another platform. Creators whose primary source of income relies on the app are concerned that the ban could drastically alter their lives. One creator mentioned uncertainty about TikTok and her financial future forced her to delay her dream of having more children and even consider leaving the state.

Moreover, the judge raised the issue of unfairly punishing indigenous populations. While the ban does not apply to six Native American territories in Montana due to their status as sovereign governments, TikTok fears that the state’s strict penalties could lead app marketplaces to block downloads for all users within the state, including those in native american territories. This could result in indigenous individuals being unfairly deprived of their lawful access to the app.

Montana’s argument for banning TikTok hinges on the claim that the app poses a threat to national security potentially sharing user data with the Chinese government or creating a backdoor for spying. TikTok has strongly refuted these allegations, stating that it does not share US user data with the Chinese government. Montana has relied on media reports as evidence to support its fears, and when pressed for definitive proof, the state claimed it was not necessary.

The TikTok ban in Montana was proposed Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who cited concerns raised residents about a Chinese spy balloon incident earlier this year as a motivating factor. Knudsen argues that TikTok is uniquely concerning compared to other American social media platforms. He describes TikTok as a “cancer-causing radio” and has emphasized its potential threat to national security in court filings.

While TikTok and its allies argue that the ban infringes on First Amendment rights, Knudsen’s spokesperson dismisses this claim as an “illogical argument” and asserts that foreign adversaries should not have access to Montanans’ data. Knudsen emphasizes the purported threat to national security created TikTok.

