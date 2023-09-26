TikTok: A Dangerous Influence on Teen Mental Health

A recent amicus brief filed the Institute for Family Studies supports Montana’s SB 419, which aims to ban TikTok from the state. The brief highlights the dangers posed TikTok, particularly to the mental health of young Americans.

TikTok is a social media platform that has quickly gained popularity in the United States. With over one billion monthly users, it ranks as the fourth most popular social media platform globally. TikTok appeals especially to the youngest market, with nearly a third of Americans of all ages spending more than an hour on the app daily.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has warned about the mental health effects of social media, particularly on young Americans. The adolescent brain is especially susceptible to harm and influence during ages 10 to 19, and TikTok’s addictive nature exacerbates the problem.

Psychologist Jean Twenge has found significant evidence of the negative effect of social media on teen mental health. Heavy TikTok users are twice as likely to be depressed as light users. The negative associations are as large as factors subject to public health interventions such as smoking, obesity, and lead exposure.

Children from non-intact families, or those who don’t live with married parents, are particularly at risk for technological addiction. They tend to have fewer rules governing their use of technology and spend almost two hours more daily on their devices compared to their peers who live with married parents. TikTok’s influence on these children is extremely significant.

TikTok fosters injurious social behaviors through its addictiveness and the false authority granted to so-called “influencers.” TikTok’s algorithm encourages children to engage in dangerous challenges, such as the infamous “Benadryl Challenge,” which has resulted in tragedy. Monetized influencers also offer mental health “hacks” that may lead to misguided self-diagnoses and self-cures.

TikTok’s algorithm prioritizes entertainment rather than social connections. It curates an endless stream of videos based on a user’s interactions, often leading users down a rabbit hole of addictive and compulsive content. Children have little to no agency over their feed, falling into potentially harmful and dark places.

The platform’s tools for parents to customize their children’s TikTok experience are notoriously difficult to operate, making it nearly impossible for parents to adequately monitor the content their children are exposed to. Additionally, TikTok’s visual appeals and intimate video content further erode young users’ agency, social connections, and privacy.

It is worth noting that TikTok is controlled the Chinese government through its parent company, ByteDance. Despite this, the Chinese government does not allow its own children to use TikTok or its Chinese counterpart, Douyin.

TikTok’s harmful impact on the mental health of young Americans cannot be ignored. Measures like Montana’s SB 419 are important steps towards ensuring the well-being of our youth in the age of social media.

