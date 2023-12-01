TikTok Ban Blocked in Montana: A Blow to Critics’ Efforts

In a significant setback for critics seeking to outlaw TikTok for public use, a federal judge in Montana has blocked the state’s first-in-the-nation ban on the popular video app. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy ruled that the ban, which aimed to target “China’s ostensible role in TikTok,” was an exaggeration and did not adequately protect Montana consumers.

Although the ban could potentially be reinstated during an upcoming trial, Judge Molloy granted a preliminary injunction against it, stating that TikTok had presented strong arguments and demonstrated a likelihood of success. Montana’s law, signed in May Governor Greg Gianforte, went beyond the limitations imposed other states and federal agencies banning the app’s use throughout the entire state.

This ruling extends the losing streak in the courts for Republican-backed efforts to restrict or outlaw the social media app, which boasts over 150 million users nationwide. Montana’s leaders argued that TikTok, owned Chinese tech giant ByteDance, posed a threat of surveillance and indoctrination to Montanans, thereby justifying the ban. However, TikTok and five Montana-based creators challenged the ban as unconstitutional and a violation of their First Amendment rights. TikTok has consistently maintained that it does not share user data with the Chinese government.

The outcome in Montana has drawn nationwide attention as an indication of how similar bans could unfold in other states. Supporters of TikTok argue that the ban unfairly singled out one company and failed to establish industry-wide regulations for all social media platforms. The preliminary injunction expressed support for this view, suggesting that Montana lacked the authority to exercise powers over national security and suppress speech.

While proponents of the ban claimed concerns about data privacy, Judge Molloy found the state’s case inconsistent, pointing out that users willingly shared their data and that there was no evidence of improper data transmission or espionage. He also questioned why Montana was the sole state to pass such a ban.

The ban would have relied on enforcement Apple and Google’s app stores, but both companies stated that they do not track user locations and were cautious about intruding on users’ privacy. The ruling in Montana follows the dismissal of a similar lawsuit in Indiana the day before, highlighting the continued legal challenges faced TikTok.

