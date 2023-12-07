Montana Attorney General Sues Instagram Over Allegations of Harmful Content and Deceptive Practices

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has filed a lawsuit against Instagram and its parent company, Meta, alleging that the platform makes adult content available to children and violates state and federal consumer protection laws. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, seeks to declare that Instagram and Meta engage in deceptive and unfair trade practices, enjoin the company from continuing these practices, and impose civil penalties and investigatory costs.

According to Knudsen, Instagram’s addictive design and failure to address harmful content pose serious risks to the mental health and well-being of young Montanans. The lawsuit claims that the platform allows explicit drug promotion, sexual exploitation, and other inappropriate content to be readily accessible to children. Knudsen argues that Instagram’s age ratings and public statements mislead parents about the app’s content, preventing them from effectively monitoring their children’s usage.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a federal judge issuing a preliminary injunction against Montana’s ban on TikTok, stating that it likely violates the First Amendment and other constitutional clauses. Knudsen’s lawsuit aligns with similar claims made a coalition of 42 attorneys general, led Colorado’s attorney general, against Meta. These claims accuse the company of knowing about the harmful impact on young people, misleading the public, and collecting user data from underage users without parental consent.

The lawsuit cites reports from the Digital Citizens Alliance and Wall Street Journal, Stanford University, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst that highlight drug advertising and pedophile activity on Instagram. Knudsen’s office conducted its own test account and claims to have found content involving drugs, alcohol, sex, self-harm, and explicit material readily accessible to children.

In addition to allegations of violating state consumer protection laws, the lawsuit accuses Instagram and Meta of violating the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act collecting personal information from children without parental consent. The suit seeks up to $10,000 for each violation of the Montana Consumer Protection Act.

Montana’s lawsuit against Instagram and Meta reflects growing concerns about the impact of social media platforms on young users. By taking legal action, Knudsen aims to hold these companies accountable for their deceptive practices and prioritize the safety and privacy of Montanans.