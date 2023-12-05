Montana Attorney General Files Complaint Against Instagram over Inappropriate Content and Data Collection

Montana’s attorney general, Austin Knudsen, has taken legal action against Instagram, accusing the social media platform of exposing minors to inappropriate content and improperly collecting their data. In a complaint filed in federal district court, Knudsen seeks an injunction to stop Instagram and its parent company, Meta, from making deceptive statements about their content and policies.

The attorney general argues that Instagram’s claims of being appropriate for teenagers are false, as investigations using test accounts have shown that the platform contains much more explicit content easily accessible young users. Knudsen raises concerns about the addictive design of Instagram and its failure to address harmful content, including drug promotion and sexual exploitation, which pose risks to the mental health and well-being of young individuals in Montana.

Additionally, the complaint accuses Instagram of violating federal regulations collecting data from children under the age of 13 without parental consent. Despite Instagram’s requirement that users be at least 13 years old and provide their birthday for verification, the complaint claims there is no confirmation of the accuracy of these birthdays. Numerous reports have indicated that children younger than 13 have been able to use Instagram.

While some may link this action to Montana’s ongoing legal battle regarding the TikTok ban, Knudsen’s office clarifies that the concern extends to all social media platforms and their potential deception of consumers and harm to children and teenagers. Instagram has faced scrutiny nationwide, with 33 states already filing a lawsuit alleging that the app employs manipulative features that addict young users. Several other states have also initiated independent legal actions against the platform.

In the pursuit of accountability, Montana’s attorney general seeks to protect young Montanans from inappropriate content and ensure that social media platforms prioritize the well-being of their users, especially minors.