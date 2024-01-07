Montana Appeals Decision to Block TikTok Ban

Montana has launched an appeal against a U.S. judge’s decision to halt its first-of-its-kind state ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok. The state’s Attorney General, Austin Knudsen, filed a notice to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to challenge the ruling.

Originally scheduled to go into effect on January 1, Montana’s ban on TikTok was blocked U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy on November 30, when he issued a preliminary injunction. Judge Molloy argued that the state’s law violated the Constitution on multiple levels and exceeded its jurisdiction.

The ban on TikTok in Montana is part of a larger trend of concerns over the Chinese-owned app’s security and data privacy practices. The U.S. government has raised national security worries due to TikTok’s potential ties to the Chinese government. As a result, several states and federal agencies have pursued restrictions or bans on the app.

While the judge’s ruling stalled Montana’s efforts to ban TikTok for the time being, the state is determined to press on with its case. Attorney General Knudsen asserts that Montana has the authority to regulate apps like TikTok to safeguard its residents’ information. The appeal to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals is seen as a crucial step in determining the limits of state power in this matter.

The outcome of Montana’s appeal will likely have broader implications for other states’ attempts to regulate or ban TikTok. It also raises fundamental questions about the balance between national security concerns and individual states’ authority to protect their citizens’ data and privacy.