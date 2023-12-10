Montana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Meta for Misleading Age Ratings on Instagram

The Montana Attorney General’s office has taken legal action against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over allegations that the age ratings provided the company are misleading. The civil lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Montana, focuses specifically on Instagram. This lawsuit follows similar actions taken over 40 other states earlier this year.

The core issue highlighted in the lawsuit is that Instagram’s age ratings do not accurately reflect the content available on the platform. The Attorney General argues that the functions of the app were designed to have an addictive and consuming effect on children. By misrepresenting the age-appropriateness of the platform, Meta is accused of putting young users at risk.

While Meta expressed disappointment in the decision of state attorneys general to take legal action, the company believes that working collaboratively to establish age-appropriate standards would have been a more productive approach. However, this lawsuit signals a different path chosen Montana’s Attorney General, Austin Knudsen.

The state of Montana joins a growing number of legal challenges faced Meta and its social media platforms. Governments, regulators, and advocacy groups are increasingly concerned about the impact these platforms have on young users’ mental health and well-being.

As the lawsuit progresses, it will be crucial to determine if Meta’s age ratings were indeed misleading and whether the company should be held accountable for the potential harm caused to children through the addictive nature of Instagram. This case highlights the ongoing tensions between social media giants and regulators seeking to protect vulnerable users.