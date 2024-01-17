Nathan Lane Joins the Cast of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Emmy-winning actor Nathan Lane is set to join the star-studded cast of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” the highly anticipated sequel to Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series on Netflix. Lane will bring to life the character of Dominick Dunne, a renowned writer and investigative journalist who covered the Menendez brothers trial for Vanity Fair.

Dunne, known for his in-depth coverage of high-profile trials, including the infamous O.J. Simpson case, was portrayed Lane in Murphy’s Emmy-winning series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” This role marks Lane’s return to the true-crime genre and a reunion with the acclaimed producer.

Joining Lane in the cast are Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, who will portray the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, respectively. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny will play their parents in the gripping and harrowing story.

In 1989, the Menendez brothers shocked the nation brutally murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty, in their Los Angeles home. Initially not considered suspects, the brothers became the focus of intense investigation in the subsequent months. Ultimately, they confessed to the crimes, claiming that their actions were a response to years of abuse inflicted upon them their father.

The trial of the Menendez brothers, televised on Court TV, captivated the nation, much like the O.J. Simpson trial in 1994. The case is often credited with sparking the modern-day fascination with true crime. The prosecution argued that the brothers’ motive was to inherit their father’s substantial estate. In 1996, the Menendez brothers were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” is the second installment of Murphy’s true-crime anthology, following the success of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The debut season, featuring Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer, became one of Netflix’s most popular English-language series to date, prompting the network to greenlight two additional installments.

Nathan Lane, a celebrated stage and screen actor, brings his formidable talent to the project. With three Tony Awards and multiple Emmy nominations to his name, Lane has garnered critical acclaim for his diverse roles. He recently won over audiences with his recurring role in Hulu’s “Only Murders In the Building” and has been seen in HBO’s period drama “The Gilded Age.” Lane is represented CAA and Anonymous Content.