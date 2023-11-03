Examining TikTok’s Business Model: A Closer Look at Southeast Asia’s Response

Indonesia’s Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Teten Masduki, has expressed his concerns regarding TikTok’s business model and its potential for platform monopoly. As countries in Southeast Asia grapple with similar issues, a growing number of nations are now evaluating the social media giant’s operations to safeguard their interests.

Various countries, including the United States and India, have already taken measures to restrict or ban TikTok due to political and security reasons. The Indian government, in particular, has implemented a complete ban on the platform. Furthermore, China has also banned 58 digital applications, including TikTok, for similar political reasons.

In Indonesia, the government has prohibited the operation of TikTok Shop, an online marketplace integrated with the social media platform. This decision aims to protect personal data, prevent monopolistic practices, and safeguard the interests of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The existing rules do not permit TikTok Shop, which only has a representative office, to operate.

Notably, other ASEAN countries are following suit, commencing investigations into TikTok’s business model and practices. Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia have all begun scrutinizing the social media platform and its associated TikTok Shop. Reports from The Straits Times and Manila Standard indicate that the Philippines government has formed a task force to probe allegations of data misuse and spying. If these allegations are proven true, the Chinese social media platform may face a complete ban in the Philippines.

Similarly, the Vietnamese government has expressed concerns about the content on TikTok, deeming it potentially dangerous for children. Speculations also suggest that the Vietnamese government has discovered illegal information on TikTok’s servers. In Malaysia, the Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil, has shared evidence of TikTok systematically removing Malaysian content related to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

President Joko Widodo has directed his cabinet, highlighting concerns regarding the security of personal data that could be exploited the platform. The Ministry of Communication and Information has been tasked with regulating platforms to protect personal, industrial, MSME, and consumer data.

As the evaluation of TikTok’s business model continues, the Southeast Asian region asserts its commitment to safeguarding its economic and political interests, while also ensuring data privacy and preventing monopolistic practices.

FAQs

1. Why are countries concerned about TikTok’s business model?

Countries are concerned about TikTok’s business model for various reasons, including political, security, personal data privacy, and the potential for monopolistic practices.

2. Are other Southeast Asian countries investigating TikTok’s operations?

Yes, other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia have initiated investigations into TikTok’s business model, both regarding its social media platform and TikTok Shop.

3. What actions have countries taken so far?

Some countries, like India and the United States, have implemented partial or complete bans on TikTok. China has also banned TikTok, along with 58 other digital applications. The Philippines and Vietnam are considering complete bans if allegations of data misuse and spying are proven true, while Malaysia has raised concerns about the removal of local content.

4. How is Indonesia addressing the issue?

Indonesia has prohibited the operation of TikTok Shop and continues to monitor and regulate the social media platform to protect personal data, prevent monopolistic practices, and safeguard the interests of MSMEs.

5. What is the role of President Joko Widodo in this matter?

President Joko Widodo has directed the cabinet to address concerns regarding the security of personal, industrial, MSME, and consumer data. The Ministry of Communication and Information has been tasked with implementing regulations to protect these interests.