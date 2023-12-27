How to Monitor Your Instagram Account’s Login Activity

In the ever-evolving world of social media, safeguarding the security of your accounts is of utmost importance. Have you ever wondered who has recently accessed your Instagram account? Well, we have the answers for you.

Instagram offers a convenient feature that allows you to keep track of your login activity, gaining insight into the time and location of each login. Let’s dive into how you can view your account’s recent login activity.

Viewing Your Recent Login Activity on Android & iOS

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture located at the bottom right to access your profile.

Step 3: Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner.

Step 4: Select the “Settings and Privacy” option.

Step 5: Choose “Account Center”.

Step 6: Select “Password and Security”.

Step 7: Tap on “Where You’re Logged In”.

Step 8: If you do not recognize a specific login, tap on the account and scroll down to select the “Select Devices to Log Out” option.

Step 9: Choose the devices you wish to log out of.

Step 10: Tap “Log Out”.

Viewing Your Recent Login Activity on a Computer

Step 1: Open Instagram on any web browser or click [here](https://www.instagram.com/).

Step 2: Log into your Instagram account.

Step 3: Click on the three horizontal lines at the bottom left corner.

Step 4: Select “Settings”.

Step 5: Tap on “See More” in the “Account Center” section.

Step 6: Choose “Password and Security”.

Step 7: Click on “Where You’re Logged In”.

Step 8: To log out of specific devices, select the account and scroll down to choose the “Select Devices to Log Out” option.

Step 9: Select the devices you want to log out of and click “Log Out”.

Monitoring Your Time Spent on Instagram

Instagram also offers a feature that allows you to track the time you spend on the platform. To check your average time on Instagram in the last seven days, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture at the bottom right to access your profile.

Step 3: Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner.

Step 4: Select “Your Activity”.

Step 5: Scroll down and tap on “Time Spent”. You will see the average time you spent on Instagram in the past week.

Ensure the security of your Instagram account regularly monitoring your login activity. By leveraging these features, you can stay in control of your account’s access and usage.