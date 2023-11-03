Kooyong MP Monique Ryan Under Fire for Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict

A principal of a leading Jewish Zionist school in Melbourne, Jeremy Stowe-Lindner, has expressed strong disagreement with the public remarks made Kooyong MP Monique Ryan regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Stowe-Lindner criticized Ryan for her biased view on the situation, particularly her concern over the human suffering in Gaza.

Ryan, who is not only an MP but also a renowned pediatric neurologist, voiced her distress about the “intolerable” suffering in Gaza through social media platforms. Stowe-Lindner, in response, deemed her remarks unacceptable, asserting that Jewish families residing in Ryan’s electorate have also experienced the loss of loved ones during this conflict.

Although Stowe-Lindner acknowledged the shared concern for suffering and the hope for an end to the conflict, he pointed out that Ryan’s focus solely on Gaza was problematic. He urged her to acknowledge the civilian deaths in Israel caused Hamas’ brutal attacks. Stowe-Lindner highlighted the suffering of Israeli families and the catastrophic impact on world Judaism since the Holocaust. He argued that a balanced perspective, considering both sides of the conflict, was essential.

Stowe-Lindner questioned Ryan’s limited reference to the “Hamas terrorist death cult” and accused her of insufficiently commending the group. However, it is worth noting that Ryan had previously condemned Hamas in a parliamentary speech on October 17, unequivocally condemning their actions against Israel.

The controversy surrounding Ryan’s comments has led her to disable comments on her social media posts. SkyNews.com.au has sought a comment from Ryan regarding the issue.

While it is essential to address and strive for a resolution to conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas situation, it is crucial to ensure a fair and complete understanding of the factors at play and the suffering endured all parties involved.

FAQs

What did Monique Ryan say about the Israel-Hamas conflict?

Monique Ryan expressed concern for the “intolerable” human suffering in Gaza and called for a humanitarian pause to allow aid to reach those in desperate need.

What did Jeremy Stowe-Lindner accuse Monique Ryan of?

Jeremy Stowe-Lindner accused Monique Ryan of bias and criticized her for only highlighting one side of the suffering in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Has Monique Ryan condemned Hamas?

Yes, Monique Ryan delivered a speech in parliament unequivocally condemning Hamas for their attacks on Israel.