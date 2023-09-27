Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Trustee Found in Violation of Code of Conduct

Monique LaGrange, a trustee with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS), has been found to have violated the Trustee Code of Conduct following a controversial social media post. In the post, LaGrange compared teaching about LGBTQ2S+ issues to brainwashing in Nazi Germany.

The post featured a juxtaposition of children waving the Nazi flag and children waving Pride flags, with the caption “brainwashing is brainwashing.” The Alberta Teachers Association and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community called for her removal from the board.

During a recent board meeting, it was determined that LaGrange had indeed breached the RDCRS Trustee Code of Conduct and the Education Act. As a result, she has been banned from participating in any board committees or attending board committee meetings. Additionally, she is not permitted to represent the board in any official capacity until she undergoes sensitivity training on the Holocaust and LGBTQ2S+ discrimination. It is worth noting that LaGrange is responsible for covering the expenses of this training.

Furthermore, LaGrange has been instructed to write a sincere public apology letter to students, staff, and the board for her actions. In an effort to prevent similar incidents in the future, a motion has been put forth to have the Alberta Human Rights Commission organize an educational workshop for all members of the board.

It is important for individuals serving on school boards to uphold codes of conduct and demonstrate inclusivity and respect for all students and members of the community. This case serves as a reminder that inappropriate use of social media can have serious consequences, and that ongoing education and training are crucial to ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment for all.

Definitions:

– RDCRS: Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools

– LGBTQ2S+: An acronym that encompasses diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, and two-spirit.

– Trustee Code of Conduct: Rules and guidelines that school board trustees must adhere to in order to uphold their responsibilities and maintain ethical behavior.

– Alberta Human Rights Commission: A government body that promotes equality and protects human rights in Alberta, Canada.

