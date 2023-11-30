Monica Aldama Steps Down as Navarro College Cheerleading Coach, Marking the End of a Storied Era

CORSICANA, Texas — After leading the Navarro College cheerleading team to national prominence as depicted in the hit Netflix show “Cheer,” Monica Aldama has announced her retirement from the program. University officials confirmed that Aldama’s career will conclude at the end of the Fall 2023 semester, marking the end of a dynastic run that included 16 National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) National Championships in the Advanced Large Co-Ed Division since she took over in 2000.

Aldama, widely regarded as an icon in the cheerleading world, built the Navarro cheer program from the ground up with unmatched success and a championship mindset. During her tenure, the team clinched an impressive 17 national titles, including a recent win in the Game Day Open Division at the NCA National Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla. They also achieved six “Grand National” Championships, surpassing elite NCAA Division I squads.

The Navarro cheer program gained unprecedented attention after being featured in Netflix’s “Cheer,” captivating audiences worldwide. Aldama and her team garnered national acclaim, making appearances on popular talk shows such as Good Morning America and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Aldama herself even competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, testament to her widespread celebrity status.

Despite the team’s immense success, Aldama faced challenges along the way. The fame brought “Cheer” took a dark turn when one of the former Navarro cheerleaders, Jerry Harris, was convicted of soliciting sex from minors and sentenced to prison. Aldama expressed her devastation for the victims and emphasized the cheerleading industry’s commitment to creating change and protecting children.

Additionally, Aldama had to confront an allegation of sexual harassment and a subsequent cover-up. A former Navarro cheerleader filed a lawsuit against Aldama and the college, claiming she was sexually assaulted another team member and reported it to both Aldama and the appropriate authorities. The lawsuit alleges that there was a lack of action and a denial of any knowledge of the incident the college. Navarro College refuted the allegations, stating that they deny any wrongdoing and are prepared to defend themselves in court.

Monica Aldama’s retirement marks the end of an era for Navarro College cheerleading. Her legacy is undeniably significant, leaving behind a program that reached unparalleled heights and impacted the lives of countless young athletes. The future of Navarro cheer remains uncertain, but the impact of Aldama’s leadership will be remembered for years to come.

