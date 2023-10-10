Is Financial Advice on Social Media Reliable?

Social media platforms like TikTok have become increasingly popular for sharing financial advice, with hashtags like #moneytok gaining billions of views. But are these tips actually useful? Let’s delve into some of the trends and hear from financial experts.

One popular trend is the concept of “girl math,” which revolves around finding ways to justify spending and rationalize financial decisions. For example, someone might consider a dress to be “basically free” because it can be worn multiple times or count it as “50 percent off” since it’s a complete outfit. While it may be amusing and relatable to some, financial experts caution against taking it too seriously.

Carol Brick, the managing director of CWM Wealth Management Ltd and HerMoney, believes that #girlmath can be detrimental in the long run. She worries that it reinforces the stereotype that women are bad with money and encourages poor financial decision-making. Brick sees these attempts to rationalize spending as illogical and an evasion of financial reality.

On TikTok, there is also a surge of “get rich quick” advice, such as buying stocks recommended wealthy individuals or engaging in shorting strategies. While some experts caution against these approaches, others, like Erika Kullberg of @MoneyLawyerErica, suggest investing in funds like an index fund that tracks the S&P 500, which provides exposure to a diverse range of companies.

Financial planner Francis McTaggart emphasizes the importance of a long-term approach to investing and advises against gambling on individual stocks or cryptocurrencies. Instead, he recommends a diverse portfolio of stocks or investing in index-tracking funds offered reputable companies.

While social media can provide valuable financial insights, it is crucial to approach the advice critically and seek guidance from credible sources. Financial decisions should be based on thorough research, long-term goals, and individual circumstances rather than the fleeting trends of social media.

