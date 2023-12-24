Moneris Experiences Network Issues, Slowing Down Transactions

Summary: Moneris, a payments processing company, is reporting intermittent network slowness that may affect transactions. Despite the issue, the company assures customers that all systems are operational. However, specific details on the impact of the network slowness on payments have not been provided.

Moneris, the joint venture between Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal, is currently facing network issues that are causing intermittent slowdowns in their payment processing systems. The company took to social media to inform customers about the problem but reassured them that all systems are still operational.

Although Moneris did not provide specific details on how transactions could be affected, reports from Interac and Visa users on the Downdetector service indicate that issues began to surface around 2 p.m. However, the reports dwindled approximately an hour later, indicating a possible resolution to the problem.

It is noteworthy that the number of reports recorded during this incident was significantly lower compared to the high volume of reports received during the network outage experienced on Friday. Moneris had reported that the issue was resolved that same afternoon.

Customers relying on Moneris for payment processing services may experience delays or interruptions at this time. The company is closely monitoring the situation to ensure a swift resolution to the network slowness issue.

As of now, it is recommended that businesses using Moneris for processing transactions stay updated on Moneris’ social media channels and official communication channels for any further updates on the situation.