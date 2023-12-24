Moneris Reports Network Slowness After Recent Outage

Payments processing company Moneris is experiencing intermittent network slowness, one day after a network outage affected customers’ ability to process transactions. While Moneris has stated that all systems are currently operational, the network slowness may impact transactions.

Although no specific details have been provided on how payments may be affected, reports of issues from Interac and Visa users began after 2 p.m. and subdued around an hour later, according to the service disruption tracker Downdetector.

It is worth noting that the number of reports recorded today Downdetector is significantly lower compared to the high volume of reports during the previous network outage on Friday, which Moneris reported as resolved later that afternoon.

Moneris, a joint venture between Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal, is a prominent payments processing company. While the recent network outage and the current network slowness may cause inconveniences, it is important to stay updated on the situation to ensure smooth transaction processing.

Payment processing companies play a crucial role in enabling businesses to accept electronic payments securely and efficiently. Any disruptions or technical difficulties faced these companies can have a significant impact on businesses and customers alike. It is imperative for companies like Moneris to address and resolve these issues promptly to minimize disruptions in the payments ecosystem.

As the world increasingly relies on digital payments, it is essential to have robust payment processing systems that can handle high volumes of transactions without experiencing significant outages or slowdowns. The recent incidents highlight the importance of continuous monitoring, maintenance, and investment in ensuring the stability and reliability of payment processing networks.