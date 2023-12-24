Moneris Resolves Network Slowness Issue Amidst Reports of Payment Disruption

Moneris, a leading payments processing company, faced another challenge as it experienced intermittent network slowness. This comes just one day after a network outage disrupted its customers’ ability to process transactions. However, despite the current issue, Moneris issued a statement on social media declaring that all systems are operational. The company did acknowledge that the network slowness could potentially affect transactions without providing specific details.

According to Downdetector, a service disruption tracker, reports of issues from Interac and Visa users started pouring in after 2 p.m., but began to decrease approximately an hour later. It is important to note that the number of reports received today is significantly lower compared to the high volume observed during Friday’s network outage, which Moneris claimed to have resolved.

Moneris, a joint venture between the Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal, is known for its reliable payments processing services. Despite these recent challenges, the company has a strong track record of resolving issues promptly. Customers can be reassured that Moneris is actively working to address the network slowness and minimize any disruption to payment processing.

In today’s technologically-dependent world, incidents like these can impact businesses and consumers alike. It highlights the importance of having robust systems in place to ensure uninterrupted payment processing. Both Moneris and its customers may need to assess their resilience strategies to minimize any future potential disruptions.

As the situation develops, Moneris will continue to update its customers and work towards a speedy resolution. Restoring seamless transaction processing remains a priority for the company.