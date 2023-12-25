Major Payment Processor Experiences Network Outage on Busiest Shopping Day

A significant network outage at one of Canada’s largest payment processors caused disruptions for customers attempting to make in-person payments. Moneris, a leading financial tech company specializing in payment processing and terminals, identified and resolved the issue, but warned of potential slowness while systems catch up. The outage occurred on a particularly busy day, with many individuals traveling for the holidays and engaging in last-minute Christmas shopping.

Moneris notified the public about the problem through social media, assuring users that they were working urgently to resolve the situation. However, some customers reported difficulty in reaching the Moneris support line, while the company’s website was temporarily inaccessible. The exact cause of the service outage remains unknown.

The timing of this network disruption is particularly unfortunate for small businesses, according to Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). These days before Christmas are crucial for retailers, as they account for a significant portion of their annual sales. Any disruption or outage, even if it lasts only a few minutes, can lead to customers abandoning shopping carts and potentially causing online disruptions as well. This situation is especially challenging for small businesses already grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly emphasized that many small businesses are still struggling to recover and have reported sales levels below those experienced before the pandemic. In addition to the network outage, businesses also face upcoming loan repayments to the federal government. The Canada Emergency Business Account loans must be repaid within days, and any revenue loss during this critical period can have severe repercussions.

As Moneris resolves the network outage, retailers and customers alike hope for a swift return to normal operations.