Network Outage Causes Payment Terminal Issues in Canada

Credit- and debit-processing firm Moneris recently experienced a network outage, causing widespread reports of problems with customer payment terminals in various parts of Canada. The outage, which lasted approximately 90 minutes, affected Moneris customers’ ability to process transactions.

Moneris confirmed the network outage and stated that the issue has been resolved, but cautioned that merchants may still experience some transaction slowness as systems catch up. The company did not disclose the extent of the outage or the specific regions affected.

Reports on social media platforms indicate that the problems were experienced in multiple areas, including British Columbia, Winnipeg, and Mississauga, Ontario. B.C. Ferries, a major transportation service, even issued a travel advisory due to the payment terminal issues. However, the company has since confirmed that the problems have been resolved.

During the outage, Moneris’s website was also inaccessible. Moneris is a prominent credit- and debit-processing firm in Canada, serving over 325,000 merchant locations.

While the exact cause of the network outage has not been disclosed, such incidents can occur due to technical glitches, software malfunctions, or system failures. It is important for companies to have contingency plans in place to minimize the impact of these outages on their customers.

Overall, the network outage experienced Moneris highlights the vulnerability of payment systems and the need for reliable and robust infrastructure to ensure seamless transactions for businesses and customers.

