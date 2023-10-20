The October Regular Board Meeting for the School District of Solon Springs is set to take place on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm. The meeting will cover various topics including the approval of the 2023-24 District Budget and Tax Levies, personnel recommendations, and policy updates. Community members will also have the opportunity to provide comments. Additionally, there will be discussions on projects such as roof replacement, erosion control, and the addition of a professional development day in November. The meeting will culminate with a closed session to discuss employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of public employees.

The School District of Solon Springs has announced that the October Regular Board Meeting will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm. This meeting will take place at 8993 E Baldwin Ave, Solon Springs, WI 54873.

The meeting will begin with the opening, which includes roll call, announcements, and the approval of the meeting agenda. Following that, there will be a consent agenda, which involves the approval of minutes, the treasurer’s report, and expenditures.

An information session will also be held during the meeting, where staff, students, and community members will be recognized. The board president, student council, athletic director, principal, superintendent, and committee reports will also be given.

Community members will have the opportunity to provide comments, in accordance with Board Bylaws 0167.3.

The meeting will then proceed with a discussion and action on several important matters. These include the approval of the 2023-24 District Budget and Tax Levies, personnel recommendations, and the creation of a new Special Education Paraprofessional position.

In addition, there will be policy updates, both technical changes, and revised and suggested policies. The district’s fundraising procedures and approval process will also be discussed.

Several projects will be addressed during the meeting, such as the start of College Now, the roof replacement project, erosion control project, early learning center fence repair, and the middle/high school locker project.

Lastly, the meeting will conclude with a closed session, as specified in Wis. Stats. 19.85(1)(c). This closed session will involve the discussion of employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

