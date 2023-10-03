How to Watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants Game on Monday Night Football

The Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season will wrap up tonight with an exciting Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. The Seahawks, with a 2-1 record, are coming off a 37-27 win over the Panthers in Week 3, while the Giants, sitting at 1-2, suffered a heavy defeat against the 49ers last week.

The game will take place at MetLife Stadium, as the Giants return home after a disappointing performance in their season opener against the Cowboys. Fans are eager to see if the Giants can bounce back and secure a victory tonight.

The Seahawks vs. Giants game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) tonight. ESPN will begin live coverage with Monday Night Countdown from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, there are several streaming options to watch the game online. Sling TV offers a cost-effective solution, with a 50% discount on the first month of subscription. With Sling TV, you can watch the game on ABC and ESPN, and also enjoy other NFL games throughout the season. The streaming service includes 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space.

Another option is ESPN+, which allows you to watch tonight’s game, as well as other NFL games airing on ESPN. ESPN+ also offers the ManningCast airing on ESPN2. The monthly subscription for ESPN+ is $10, or you can opt for an annual subscription at a discounted rate.

Furthermore, NFL+ is the official streaming service of the National Football League, offering live NFL games on mobile devices. With options starting at $40 per year or $7 per month, NFL+ lets you access NFL Network for both regular and postseason games. Additionally, you can choose to upgrade to NFL+ Premium for even more game coverage, including NFL RedZone.

If you prefer to stream the game for free, Fubo’s sports-focused live TV streaming service might be the right choice for you. Fubo provides access to almost every channel needed to watch the NFL regular season. Additionally, Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, allowing you to test the service before committing to a subscription.

