Welcome to the 2023 NFL Season: Saints vs. Panthers

The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, and tonight we have an exciting Monday Night Doubleheader featuring the New Orleans Saints against the Carolina Panthers. The Saints, led Derek Carr, are coming off a close victory in their season opener, while the Panthers are looking to bounce back after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

This matchup also marks the home debut of Bryce Young, the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It promises to be an exhilarating game between these NFC South rivals.

If you want to watch the Saints vs. Panthers game from the comfort of your own home, there are a few options available. The game will be aired on ESPN, so if you have a cable subscription, you can tune in to watch. However, if you don’t have cable, you can still catch the game through a live TV streaming service like Sling TV. Sling TV is offering a 50% discount on your first month, making it an affordable and convenient option for watching Monday Night Football.

For a standalone streaming service, ESPN+ is another choice for watching the game. With ESPN+, you not only get access to live NFL games but also the popular ManningCast airing on ESPN2. The subscription for ESPN+ costs $10 per month or $100 for an annual subscription.

If you prefer to watch the game on your mobile device, NFL+ is the official streaming service of the NFL. It offers live NFL games, including local and primetime games, on your phone or tablet. NFL+ starts at $40 per year or $7 per month and provides access to NFL Network as well.

If you’re looking to watch the game for free, Fubo’s sports-focused live TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial. It includes nearly every channel you’ll need to watch the entire NFL regular season, including nationally broadcast games and those on NFL Network.

As we dive into the 2023 NFL season, make sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming matchups. The schedule is packed with exciting games, and you won’t want to miss any of the action. Stay tuned for more thrilling football moments throughout the season!

