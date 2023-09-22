How to Watch Monaco vs Nice: Ligue 1 Match Preview

Monaco will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season as they face off against Nice on Friday. Adi Hutter’s side have had a strong start to their campaign, with three wins and two draws so far, including a recent 2-2 draw with Lorient. Meanwhile, Nice have also had a solid start, remaining undefeated in their five matches and coming off a 3-2 victory over PSG.

The match will take place at Louis II Stadium in Monaco, France, and kick-off will be at 3 pm EDT on September 22 in the United States. For those unable to attend the game, it will be available to watch on Sling TV.

In terms of team news, Monaco will be without Breel Embolo, Mohammed Salisu, Edan Diop, and Eliesse Ben Seghir due to injuries. Denis Zakaria is also doubtful with a thigh problem. However, they will have Folarin Balogun, who will be looking to add to his goal tally after scoring his first goal for Monaco as a substitute in the previous match. Wissam Ben-Yedder, Takumi Minamino, and Aleksandr Golovin are expected to start for the team.

Nice, on the other hand, will be missing Salvatore Sirigu, Antoine Mendy, and Alexis Claude-Maurice due to injury. However, they are likely to field a similar lineup to the one that defeated PSG, with Morgan Sanson, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Khephren Thuram featuring in midfield, and Terem Moffi leading the attack.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting match between two undefeated teams in Ligue 1. Football fans can tune in to Sling TV to watch the game and enjoy the action.

Sources:

– GOAL (no URL provided)