Mona Singh Shares Special Moments with Shah Rukh Khan and His Family

Mona Singh had an eventful year filled with memorable moments both on OTT platforms and on Instagram. However, what truly stole the spotlight were her selfies with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. In a recent interview, Mona candidly expressed her disbelief at how these simple selfies managed to break the internet.

Reflecting on her encounters with Shah Rukh Khan, Mona recalled a special moment at the actor’s birthday bash. Despite the presence of official photographers, no one was taking selfies. Mona seized the opportunity to approach Shah Rukh personally and requested a picture. Although he initially declined, Shah Rukh eventually surprised her taking her phone and capturing a heartfelt selfie. Little did Mona know that this moment would garner such immense attention.

Mona also shared an interesting anecdote about her deep connection with Shah Rukh’s family. Last year, during a screening of the movie “Laal Singh Chaddha” at Shah Rukh’s residence, Mannat, he astoundingly remembered the exact outfit she wore. This level of attention to detail left Mona feeling touched and connected to the Khan family.

Furthermore, Mona reminisced about her early encounter with Shah Rukh and his children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, nearly two decades ago. At that time, Shah Rukh expressed how they eagerly watched her television show together. Now, years later, both Aryan and Suhana have ventured into the entertainment industry themselves. Mona had the privilege of attending the premiere of Aryan’s directorial debut and even managed to capture a rare selfie with him.

Mona expressed her admiration for both Aryan and Suhana, emphasizing their good upbringing and inner beauty. She believes that their upbringing has cultivated their kindness and humility, regardless of their privileged background.

In the hope of creating another viral selfie, Mona jokingly suggests that a picture with Shah Rukh’s youngest son, AbRam, may be next in line. With Mona’s eventful year and her meaningful connections with the Khan family, it is clear that her stars align alongside her successful career in the entertainment industry.