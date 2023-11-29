New Article: Mona Shores Family Calls for Improved Handling of School Threats

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The handling of a threatening incident involving a Fruitport student and a Mona Shores soccer player has raised concerns about the communication and response protocol at local schools.

While the identities of the students involved cannot be disclosed due to their ages, the Lewis family, whose son was targeted in the Snapchat video, believes that the situation was mishandled school authorities. The video depicted one of the Fruitport players threatening to lynch an opposing player from Mona Shores, using the player’s name.

The incident came to light when another parent shared the video with the Mona Shores school officials. However, instead of notifying the Lewis family as a matter of urgency, the school failed to inform them altogether. It was only when the Lewis’ other child discovered the video a month and a half later that the parents became aware of the threat.

According to Benjamin Lewis, the father of the targeted student, he made numerous attempts to contact the principal and superintendent of Mona Shores High School but experienced confusion and a lack of response. The Lewis family believes that the school should have taken immediate action and involved them in the resolution process.

For their part, Fruitport Community Schools expressed their concerns regarding the incident and emphasized the seriousness with which they take such matters. The student responsible for the video was required to write a letter of apology, although Kimberly Lewis, the targeted student’s mother, expresses dissatisfaction with the letter’s sincerity.

This incident highlights the need for schools to have clear communication channels and established protocols to address such threats promptly and effectively. By ensuring that parents are notified immediately and actively involving them in the resolution process, schools can create a safer environment for their students.

