Moms Embrace Social Media for College Kids’ Playdates

In a new trend that reflects their deep concern for their children, some moms are taking helicopter parenting to a whole new level. A recent report in New York magazine details how parents are arranging playdates for their college kids through social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp.

This phenomenon has emerged from parent groups created for university students and their families. These groups, whether schoolwide or specific to a particular cohort, provide a platform for moms to connect and exchange information. While most conversations in these groups revolve around basic questions and helpful tips, some parents express worries about their children’s well-being. They seek assistance on topics like anticipated class curves or recommendations for haircuts, even though their children are expected to navigate these issues independently.

However, what sets some moms apart is their proactive approach to solving their kids’ social challenges. They utilize these online platforms to reach out to other parents and seek companions for their lonely children. Numerous parents respond to these posts, offering their own children for playdates or suggesting different organizations or clubs where their kids could find companionship. The desire to help their children make friends is evident in these interactions, with one parent sharing the success story of their daughter organizing a listening party for a Taylor Swift album release, which led to the idea of throwing a game night.

As society becomes more aware of the phenomenon of “helicopter” parenting, it is important to understand the underlying motivations. Laurence Steinberg, a psychology professor at Temple University, suggests that this increased involvement in children’s lives stems from parents’ desire to support and protect them. This generation of parents, who have been deeply involved in their children’s upbringing, find it challenging to transition into a less active role. As a result, they seek ways to continue supporting and guiding their adult children.

While this level of parental involvement has raised concerns about possible harm and lack of independence, it is essential to recognize and appreciate the unwavering dedication these parents have for their children’s well-being.

