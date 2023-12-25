Breaking Barriers: CBC’s Commitment to Accessibility in Canada

Summary: This article focuses on CBC’s dedication to ensuring accessibility for all individuals in Canada, including those with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges. It highlights the availability of Closed Captioning and Described Video for numerous CBC shows on CBC Gem while emphasizing the significance of feedback from viewers to further enhance accessibility.

CBC, also known as the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, recognizes the importance of making its products accessible to a diverse audience. With a mission to serve all citizens of Canada, the public broadcaster understands the need to break barriers and provide equal opportunities for engagement.

To achieve this goal, CBC has implemented Closed Captioning and Described Video services for many of its shows available on CBC Gem. Closed Captioning assists individuals with hearing impairments, allowing them to follow the dialogue and captions as they watch their favorite programs. Meanwhile, Described Video, which offers an audio description of on-screen visuals, creates an inclusive viewing experience for those with visual impairments.

However, CBC’s dedication to accessibility does not stop there. The corporation actively seeks feedback from its viewers to continuously improve its accessibility features and address any existing challenges. This feedback plays a vital role in refining accessibility options, ensuring that they meet the diverse needs of the audience.

Furthermore, CBC recognizes that accessibility extends beyond sensory impairments. It acknowledges the importance of considering motor and cognitive challenges as well. By adopting inclusive design principles, CBC aims to eliminate any physical or cognitive barriers that may hinder individuals from accessing and enjoying its products fully.

In conclusion, CBC’s commitment to accessibility is evident through its provision of Closed Captioning and Described Video services. By actively seeking feedback and implementing inclusive design practices, CBC strives to ensure that its content is accessible to all individuals in Canada, regardless of their abilities. By breaking down barriers, CBC hopes to create an inclusive and equitable media landscape for everyone to enjoy.