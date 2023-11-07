New Features and Enhancements in the Latest Moment Pro Camera App Update

Moment has recently released version 5.2 of its Pro Camera App, bringing a range of exciting new features and enhancements for smartphone videography enthusiasts. While smartphones like the iPhone 15 Pro have garnered significant attention for their video capabilities, it is essential to understand that they may not completely replace dedicated cameras for professional videographers. However, with the latest update to the Pro Camera App, Moment is bridging the gap and providing more advanced tools for high-quality smartphone videography.

The highlight of the version 5.2 update is the addition of ProRes support, allowing users to record in ProRes 422, HQ, LT, and Proxy codecs. This feature provides more flexibility and control over the video output, enabling professionals to capture stunning footage directly on their smartphones. Additionally, the app now supports various color space options, including Rec.709, Rec.2020 HDR, Display P3, and Apple Log (on compatible devices), giving users greater color grading possibilities.

Other notable additions in the update include support for Dolby Vision video (10-bit HDR), increased compatibility with Apple Log on iPhone 15 Pro models, and the inclusion of Moment’s new T-Series 75mm macro lens. The app also offers improved video pipeline efficiency, reduced latency when switching cameras, and fixed bugs to enhance the overall user experience.

For those unfamiliar with the Moment Pro Camera App, it offers an array of features to enhance both photography and videography. Users can take advantage of manual control over settings such as shutter speed, ISO, exposure, focus, and white balance. The app also provides focus peaking, zebra stripes to detect over- and under-exposed areas, split focus and exposure, and various viewfinder grid options.

In the realm of videography, the Moment Pro Camera App allows users to choose between different color spaces, shoot in different video codecs, adjust video bitrates, and access features like RGB histogram, waveform monitor, and audio meters for precise control over video quality. Furthermore, the app supports anamorphic lens usage for capturing stunning letterbox-style photos and videos.

The latest version of the Moment Pro Camera App is available for $6.99 USD, offering an excellent value for the advanced features it provides. While the app competes with the free Blackmagic Camera app, Moment’s focus on user-friendly controls and a range of professional-grade capabilities distinguishes it in the market.

The Moment Pro Camera App continues to evolve, empowering smartphone users to explore their creativity and produce high-quality video content. With its latest update, Moment has further cemented its position as a leading app for smartphone videography enthusiasts.

