A Dangerous Driver’s Boastful Videos on Social Media

A road incident resulted in the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl when reckless driver Rohail Jillani crashed his car at 98mph while inhaling nitrous oxide and filming himself on Snapchat. After the accident, Jillani posted a series of boastful videos on social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok, showcasing his recovery and declaring his “mission for greatness.” Despite expressing “real sorrow” over the death of Nadia Yusuf, his front seat passenger, Jillani continued to post videos on TikTok, where he flexed his muscles and bragged about his progress as he awaited sentencing for causing death dangerous driving.

Jillani’s videos on TikTok, which emerged after he was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison, were met with disgust from other users. Criticism was directed towards him, stating that he showed no remorse and made the situation all about himself. Witnesses described Jillani’s reckless behavior leading up to the crash, including filming himself with one hand while inhaling nitrous oxide with the other. He was also seen driving aggressively, overtaking slower vehicles and reaching speeds of 98mph.

The crash occurred on the Mancunian Way in Manchester, resulting in the death of Nadia Yusuf and serious injuries to another passenger, Shafi Sufi. Jillani suffered a brain injury in the accident and claims to have no memory of the incident. During sentencing, the judge condemned Jillani’s actions and expressed doubts about his remorse. Jillani was also banned from driving for nine years, which will take effect upon his release from prison.

Source:

– Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

– Greater Manchester Police / SWNS

– MEN MEDIA