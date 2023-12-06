Mother Still Awaiting Answers Three Months After Son’s Death from Spicy Chip Challenge

A grieving mother in Massachusetts is still waiting for answers three months after her 14-year-old son died from participating in the TikTok “One Chip Challenge”. Lois Wolobah’s son, Harris, passed away on September 1 after consuming an extremely spicy corn chip as part of the viral challenge. Despite the national attention the tragedy garnered, the autopsy results are still pending, leaving Lois with no closure.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has deemed Harris’ case “obviously unique”. Typically, autopsies are completed within 90 days, but the extraordinary circumstances surrounding Harris’ death have caused delays. Harris’ family has publicly stated that he fainted after being given the chip at his high school in Worcester. His mother had to pick him up, and he later passed out again at home before being rushed to the emergency room, where he tragically passed away.

Lois Wolobah has expressed her frustration at the lack of answers, stating that the past few months have been incredibly stressful and life-altering for her family. She remains hopeful that answers will come soon. Meanwhile, the snack maker Paqui, which marketed the chip as part of the “One Chip Challenge”, took swift action after Harris’ death. They removed the chip from store shelves and offered refunds to customers. On their website, Paqui states that the challenge is intended for adults only and includes warnings that the chip is not suitable for children, pregnant women, individuals with allergies, or those with underlying health conditions.

While the tragic death of Harris Wolobah has prompted calls for caution and restraint in participating in viral challenges, authorities have urged parents to dissuade their children from attempting the “One Chip Challenge”. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early issued the warning, acknowledging the ongoing autopsy investigation. As the quest for answers continues, Lois Wolobah and her family are left to navigate the grief and uncertainty that have consumed their lives in the wake of Harris’ untimely death.