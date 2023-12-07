Compassionate Boundaries: Navigating Meltdowns for Both Kids and Adults

Summary:

In moments of frustration and anger, it’s common for both children and adults to react in ways that may not be ideal. However, there is a way to handle these meltdowns with compassion and firm boundaries. Erin Morrison, an Instagram user known as @itstheconsciousmom, shared a phrase she uses daily to help her child process anger: “You can be mad but you can’t be mean.” This simple yet powerful term helps both children and adults navigate their emotions and prevent escalation.

In her Instagram reel, Morrison explains that this phrase serves two purposes. Firstly, it acknowledges the child’s feelings and validates their anger. However, it also sets a firm boundary emphasizing the importance of not being mean. By using this approach, parents can guide their children through their emotions without resorting to harmful behavior.

Morrison goes on to highlight that adults often struggle to regulate their own anger. By recognizing and managing their own emotions, parents can act as positive role models for their children. Understanding that anger often stems from underlying tender feelings, adults can work on tending to their own needs, which in turn enables them to support their children better.

The phrase “You can be mad but you can’t be mean” encourages open communication and provides alternatives to harmful expressions of anger. Morrison suggests talking it out, expressing emotions, taking alone time, engaging in independent play, or seeking a comforting hug as healthier responses to anger.

The importance of modeling appropriate behavior cannot be overstated. By demonstrating how to handle anger in a constructive manner, parents can instill valuable skills in their children. Rather than suppressing or ignoring emotions, the goal is to create a safe environment for expression and growth.

This approach resonated with many commenters, including parent/child educator Jennie Monness, who emphasized that adults also benefit from this advice. By reframing the way we address anger and providing practical alternatives, both children and adults can navigate meltdowns with compassion and empathy.

In conclusion, compassion and firm boundaries are key when dealing with meltdowns, both for children and adults. By validating emotions while emphasizing appropriate behavior, parents can provide their children with essential tools for emotional regulation.