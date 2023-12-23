How a Viral TikTok Video Highlighted the Importance of Thoughtfulness in Marriage

In an extraordinary TikTok video that has taken the internet storm, Aubree and Josh Jones shared a heartwarming moment from their family’s Christmas celebration two years ago. The 30-second clip, recorded Josh Jones, captured the moment when Aubree discovered her empty Christmas stocking amidst the festivities. Little did they know that their video would go on to amass nearly 12 million views and thousands of comments.

The purpose behind sharing the video was simple: Aubree Jones wanted to send a message to other parents, particularly husbands, about the significance of doing something extra for their partners. It was her way of showing that even a small gesture can go a long way in expressing love and care.

While initially surprised the overwhelming response, the couple was taken aback some of the extreme reactions. Amidst the comments condemning Josh Jones, accusing him of neglect or even advocating for divorce, the couple realized that their intention had been misunderstood. They emphasized that their video was meant to be lighthearted and not a reflection of their true feelings.

Nonetheless, the experience prompted a change in their household. Josh Jones began filling Aubree’s stocking in the subsequent years, and this year, he has a humorous surprise planned—a giant stocking overflowing with gifts. Their hope is that their viral video, which they affectionately refer to as “stockinggate,” will serve as a reminder for couples to communicate openly and address any concerns they may have.

Aubree Jones emphasized that it is crucial for partners to express their needs without jumping to extreme conclusions. Rather than allowing small issues to tear a family apart, they believe that thoughtfulness and communication are the keys to a lasting marriage. By going the extra mile and doing those little things that show care and consideration, couples can strengthen and nurture their relationship.

As the Jones family continues to inspire others with their story, they hope that their video will encourage partners to foster a culture of understanding and kindness in their own homes.