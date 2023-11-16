New Moms Find Community and Financial Shock in the World of For-Profit Healthcare

When Kate Sulovski discovered she was pregnant with triplets, she turned to social media in search of support and connection. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram provided her with a community of fellow moms who offered advice and encouragement throughout her journey into motherhood.

One of the most memorable moments Sulovski shared online was a viral video in which she broke down the exorbitant cost of her triplets’ hospital stays. The hospital billed her family a staggering $1.7 million for the seven-day duration of their stay, excluding prenatal care and other medical expenses. One of her boys’ NICU stay alone cost approximately $600,000, while the other two boys’ stays amounted to around $500,000 each. Sulovski’s hospital expenses reached $100,000.

Responses to Sulovski’s video varied. Some moms who had also experienced the U.S. for-profit healthcare system empathized with her situation, as exorbitant medical bills have become an unfortunate norm for many Americans. However, viewers from countries with universal healthcare systems were shocked the astronomical costs, seeing it as a stark contrast to their own healthcare realities.

Sulovski remains grateful for her three healthy boys and acknowledges the importance of having good health insurance to offset the financial burden. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive mindset throughout this journey and doing her best for her children.

