A Mother Shares TikTok Video of Removing Daughter’s Facial Hair in Support of Body Autonomy

In a TikTok video that has gained over 20 million views, Vidya Gopalan of North Carolina removed her 12-year-old daughter’s facial hair to support her body autonomy. The video sparked a discussion on social media, with many commenters expressing their agreement and sharing similar experiences.

Gopalan shared in the video that she had secretly tried to remove her facial hair when she was her daughter’s age, but it didn’t end well. Her daughter, whose name she omitted to respect her privacy, thanked her mother as the hair trimmer was used, expressing her dislike for the way it looked. Commenters praised Gopalan for her support, with some sharing their own experiences of being denied permission to remove facial hair and the resulting bullying they faced.

Gopalan addressed concerns about the misconception that shaving encourages hair to grow back thicker and faster. She shared her personal experience of immigrating from India to the US in the 1980s when shaving and waxing were not prevalent among her peers. Gopalan admitted to using a standard razor to remove hair while hiding under her bed covers. A year and a half ago, when her daughter asked to remove her facial hair, Gopalan agreed, understanding the importance of supporting her.

Gopalan’s main motive for allowing her daughter to remove facial hair is not because of teasing or bullying but as a precautionary measure to make her feel better. She believes that if hair removal boosts her daughter’s self-esteem, it’s a small sacrifice to make, especially during the challenging years of middle school.

Gopalan’s husband supports their daughter’s personal decisions, while even Gopalan’s own mother has come to accept the idea of teen hair removal. Clinical psychologist Emily Kline explains that attitudes toward grooming and appearance have evolved over the past few decades. Hair removal is no longer seen as a big deal, and societal acceptance of body modifications has increased.

Kline advises parents to have open conversations with their children about body hair and not assume that they want help with hair removal. Some children may not feel self-conscious about it, so it’s important to ask and respect their choices.

Overall, Gopalan’s TikTok video is an example of a mother’s support for her daughter’s body autonomy and the importance of listening to children’s needs and desires.

