A Mother’s Legacy: Celebrating Life Amidst Tragedy

A heartfelt announcement on social media recently left the online community mourning the loss of Casey McIntyre, a beloved publisher and mother. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the devastating news of her passing on November 12th. Casey’s battle with ovarian cancer came to an end, leaving behind a legacy of love and resilience.

Throughout her career at Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Random House, Casey found great joy in producing books for a new generation of readers. Her dedication and passion for her work were unparalleled, and she touched the lives of many through her contributions to the literary world.

In 2019, while undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment, Casey received a life-altering diagnosis of stage three ovarian cancer. Undeterred the challenges she faced, Casey embarked on a brave journey of surgeries and treatments to combat the disease. In January 2020, she underwent a major surgical procedure to remove cancer-affected parts of her body, and against all odds, she welcomed her precious daughter, Grace, into the world in April 2022.

While Casey’s Instagram post announcing her own passing allowed her to communicate her final sentiments, her husband, Andrew Gregory, added an emotional edit to the post. He expressed the heartbreak of not being able to witness the completion of Casey’s intended list of comforts and joys in her life. It is evident that her loved ones held a special place in her heart, and she valued the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time with family, enjoying the beach, savoring a delicious meal, and being surrounded cherished friends.

In honor of Casey’s memory, her husband called upon friends and followers to share their own cherished memories and moments of comfort. Additionally, a fundraiser has been established in Casey’s name, providing an opportunity for individuals to contribute and support causes in alignment with her values.

Casey McIntyre’s extraordinary spirit and unwavering determination continue to inspire all who knew her. While her passing leaves a void in the lives of those she touched, her legacy of love, joy, and resilience lives on. Let us come together to commemorate her life and honor her memory celebrating the beauty and preciousness of every moment we have.

FAQ

How can I contribute to the fundraiser in Casey’s name?

How can I contact the American Cancer Society for support?

You can reach the American Cancer Society for confidential support and assistance at 1-800-227-2345 or through their live chat feature on their website.

Who can I contact for bereavement support?

If you are coping with a bereavement and would like to speak with someone confidentially, Cruse Bereavement Care offers support through their national helpline at 0808 808 1677.