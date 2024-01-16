Molly Smith Seeks New Love on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith, a former contestant on Love Island, is ready to give love another shot on the upcoming season of Love Island All Stars. As the show welcomes back familiar faces from the past seasons, Molly is hopeful to find her perfect match among the other returning Islanders.

During her original stint on Love Island, Molly was known for her relationship with Callum Jones. However, after their recent split, fans are curious to see if the couple will reconcile or move on for good.

Molly, who is 29 years old and hails from Manchester, has been documenting her journey and sharing her experiences on social media. Her Instagram account, @mollysmith19, provides glimpses of her nights out and her past relationship with Callum.

Molly first appeared on Love Island during season six in 2020, alongside other notable contestants such as Shaughna Phillips, Siânnise Fudge, and Luke Trotman. The winners of that season were Finn Tapp and Paige Turley.

During her time on the show, Molly coupled up with Callum Jones, causing significant drama as he ended his relationship with Shaughna to be with her. However, their romance came to an end in late 2023 after three years together.

Since her departure from Love Island, Molly has focused on her modeling career and has even started a fitness social media account to share her passion for wellness.

As Love Island All Stars prepares to air, fans and viewers will be eagerly watching Molly’s journey and rooting for her to find love once again. Will she be able to make a lasting connection with one of the other contestants? Only time will tell.