New Insights on the Impact of Harmful Content on Social Media

A recent study conducted the Molly Rose Foundation has revealed concerning findings about the accessibility of harmful content on popular social media platforms. Despite efforts to improve safety measures, young users are still able to access suicide and self-harm content on sites like TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest.

The study, which examined over 1,000 posts and videos associated with self-harm and depression, found that a significant percentage of the content displayed hopelessness, misery, and highly depressive themes. On Instagram, nearly 50% of the content analyzed featured such distressing elements. TikTok, on the other hand, showed that about half of the posts containing harmful content had been viewed over a million times. Pinterest actively recommended stylized images of people in distressing situations like standing on cliff tops or drowning.

Ian Russell, the father of Molly Russell, who tragically took her own life after being exposed to disturbing content online, has expressed his deep concern over the issue. He stated that social media companies are still pushing harmful content to millions of young users, and that little has changed since his daughter’s passing. Russell fears that more young lives could be lost if immediate action is not taken.

While the social media platforms mentioned in the study claim to be working hard to keep teenagers safe, the research suggests that their efforts have been limited. Instagram, for example, has implemented sensitive content controls to limit the exposure to distressing material and has worked with experts to create over 30 tools to support teens and families. Pinterest has updated its policies and enforcement practices regarding self-harm content and actively blocks sensitive search terms. TikTok has prohibited content that promotes self-harm or suicide and removes 98% of such content before it is reported.

However, the study highlights several systemic failures across all platforms, including inadequate measures to tackle harmful material and how it is recommended, design features that increase exposure to negative content, algorithms that spread harmful content, and narrow community standards.

Experts emphasize the need for social responsibility and assert that technology companies must do more to address these issues. The recently implemented Online Safety Act, which is enforceable law, aims to hold tech companies accountable. Regulator Ofcom, meanwhile, is in the process of developing codes of practice for tech companies to ensure the safety of users.

