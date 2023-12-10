Molly-Mae Hague Takes a Break from Social Media Amid Relationship Speculation

Molly-Mae Hague, popular influencer and former Love Island star, has raised concerns among her fans as she has been noticeably absent from her Instagram account amidst rumors of a split with her fiance, Tommy Fury. The couple, who are engaged and have a child together, have been fueling speculation about the state of their relationship.

Molly-Mae’s sudden social media hiatus has caused worry among her followers, who are accustomed to a steady stream of content from the star. It has been over two days since she last posted, leading to speculation about the reasons behind her absence.

Behind closed doors, Molly-Mae has been going through a challenging time, as she recently revealed to her YouTube subscribers that she has been “feeling really bad.” The couple’s relationship was previously scrutinized when Tommy was seen partying in a club with other people. He has also been spotted without Molly-Mae on multiple occasions, including posing with MAFS star Laura Vaughan at an annual Christmas party.

Amidst the rumors, Molly-Mae has been seen without her engagement ring, although she later appeared wearing it again. She has sought advice from Paris Fury, who is married to Tommy’s older brother Tyson, and has become a close confidante for Molly-Mae. Paris, having gone through similar experiences, understands the challenges Molly-Mae is facing and provides support.

Molly-Mae has been open about her disapproval of Tommy’s drinking and partying habits, which have led to arguments in their relationship. Despite these challenges, the couple has previously shown resilience and a commitment to working through their issues.

As fans await Molly-Mae’s return to social media, they hope for clarity regarding the status of her relationship and for her wellbeing during this difficult time.