Fitness Influencer Sheds Light on Exclusive Workout Classes and Promotes Inclusivity

Los Angeles-based fitness influencer and reformer pilates instructor, Morgan Jones, has been gaining popularity on TikTok for her honest reviews of popular workout classes around the country. With a mission to make fitness more accessible and inclusive, Jones provides her followers with valuable insights into the value and inclusivity of various fitness experiences.

In each of her 48 video reviews, Jones uses a rubric to assess the classes based on factors such as the instructor’s attention, the level of challenge, suitability for new students, uniqueness of the workout, and whether she would personally incorporate the class into her own workout routine. By doing so, Jones ensures consistency and relevance to the average person.

Contrary to the current trend of exclusive, capped-membership gyms and expensive workout classes, Jones aims to shed light on the true value of these experiences. While some classes may come with hefty price tags, Jones believes that the ultimate value lies in the workout routine itself rather than the cost. She looks for classes that offer access to specialized equipment or unique experiences that cannot be easily replicated at a regular gym.

Jones emphasizes that she does not accept payment or requests from these studios. She funds and attends these classes on her own accord, allowing her reviews to be unbiased and genuine. Most of the classes she reviews fall within the $30 to $40 price range, making them more accessible to a wider audience.

Through her reviews, Jones hopes to make informed choices more accessible for individuals looking to try new workout classes. She aims to empower her viewers with the knowledge and understanding of what to expect before investing their time and money into fitness experiences.

By addressing the exclusivity of certain classes, Jones brings attention to the importance of creating inclusive spaces within the fitness industry. Her openness and commitment to inclusivity make her a valuable resource for those seeking honest and detailed reviews in an industry that often glamorizes high-priced, exclusive workouts.

