Moises Caicedo Praises Midfield Partner Enzo Fernandez for Chelsea’s Win

Moises Caicedo, the Ecuadorian international, expressed his admiration for his midfield partner, Enzo Fernandez, on social media following Chelsea’s recent victory. Caicedo reposted Fernandez’s post on his story, accompanied a handshake and fire emoji, indicating his belief in their burgeoning partnership in the center of the pitch.

Due to injuries, this match was one of the rare occasions where both Fernandez and Caicedo were able to start for Chelsea since joining the club. Despite Fernandez holding the title of the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history for a brief period, the 21-year-old Caicedo surpassed that record with an even larger signing fee this summer.

There is a strong belief within the club that the duo can become integral members of the squad in the long term, with their consistent inclusion in the starting lineup being pivotal to their success. The three midfielders, including Conor Gallagher, who was named the player of the match, showcased their talent and potential during the recent victory.

Chelsea’s return to winning ways in the Premier League was solidified two goals in quick succession, with the midfield trio dominating their respective battles across the pitch. Following the match, Caicedo took to Instagram to repost Fernandez’s picture, indicating his enjoyment of his current situation at Stamford Bridge.

Although there are concerns about Caicedo’s late injury, supporters are hopeful that it is not a serious one, despite him appearing to be in considerable pain when he was forced to leave the pitch prematurely.

