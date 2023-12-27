Celtic Fans Still Fond of Elyounoussi Despite Departure

In the football world, player loyalty is a concept that is often overlooked or forgotten. But for Celtic fans, their affection for former player Moi Elyounoussi remains unwavering. Although the Norwegian internationalist now plays for Copenhagen, his love for Celtic is evident through a recent Instagram post.

Elyounoussi took to social media to share a picture of his son clad in a green and white Celtic shirt with the number 27 emblazoned on the back. The jersey holds significance as it represents Elyounoussi’s second season at Parkhead, a season in which he truly made his mark despite the club’s struggles.

During that campaign, Elyounoussi contributed an impressive 25 goals, showcasing his undeniable talent in a Celtic shirt. Many Celtic fans find it perplexing that the club did not make a move to sign him when he became available on a free transfer in the summer. In hindsight, it is clear that Elyounoussi would have been a valuable asset for Celtic, especially considering the lackluster performances of some of the players signed for hefty fees.

Unfortunately, the opportunity for a return has passed, as Elyounoussi has moved on to greener pastures with Copenhagen. However, the admiration and fondness from Celtic fans for the quadruple-treble winner remains strong. It is a testament to the impact and connection that Elyounoussi made during his time at the club.

As football continues to evolve with players coming and going, it is heartwarming to see the lasting bond between Elyounoussi and the Celtic faithful. Despite his departure, he will always hold a special place in the hearts of the fans, and his commitment to the club, even through his son’s attire, serves as a reminder of the mutual appreciation between player and supporters.