Street Pop Artist Naira Marley Loses Instagram Followers After Former Signee’s Mysterious Death

Street pop artist Naira Marley, also known as Azeez Fashola, has been experiencing a decline in his Instagram followers ever since the tragic death of Promise ‘Mohbad’ Aloba, his former signee. At the time of Mohbad’s passing, Naira Marley had 7.5 million followers on the social media platform.

The decrease in followers can be attributed to the release of videos that documented the harassment and mistreatment suffered Mohbad, not only Naira Marley himself but also his allies, including Sammy Larry. These videos showcased the appalling treatment that Mohbad endured, causing outrage among netizens.

It is important to note that there is currently no concrete evidence linking Naira Marley to the death of Mohbad. Nonetheless, the clips circulating on social media have fueled the anger of grieving music fans, who are demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely demise.

Taking these concerns into account, the police have officially initiated an investigation into the singer’s death. The deceased’s father, family members, and witnesses gathered to meet with the Lagos state commissioner of police, marking the start of the inquiry.

In solidarity with Mohbad, devoted fans of Naira Marley have arranged a peaceful procession scheduled to take place on September 20th and 21st. This procession aims to honor the memory of Mohbad and seek justice for his tragic passing.

In summary, the mysterious death of Promise ‘Mohbad’ Aloba has not only devastated the music industry but has also had a significant impact on Naira Marley’s Instagram following. The release of videos showcasing the mistreatment of Mohbad has led to a coordinated unfollowing of the artist on social media. While investigations are underway, fans are coming together to remember Mohbad and demand accountability for his untimely demise.

Definitions:

1. Instagram followers – Individuals who choose to subscribe to an Instagram account to receive updates and content from the account owner.

2. Signee – An artist who has been signed to a record label and is under contract to produce music or other artistic works.

3. Social media – Online platforms that allow individuals to create and share content, as well as engage with others via digital communication.

4. Netizens – Internet citizens; individuals who actively participate in online communities and engage in activities on the internet.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.