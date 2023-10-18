New Hartford Dominates Mexico Academy in Class A Playoff

Tanya King

New Hartford boys soccer team came out strong in their matchup against Mexico Academy, winning the game with a score of 7-0. Ashton Giambrone led the way for New Hartford with 3 goals and 1 assist, while Michael Linder and Noah Partenza each contributed 2 goals and 1 assist. David Berg, Brendan Krol, and Ben Stevens all had 1 assist each. Goalie Chris Suriano made 1 save to secure the shutout victory.

New Hartford will move on to the next round of the Section III Class A Playoffs and will face off against Central Valley Academy again. In their previous meeting, New Hartford defeated Central Valley Academy with a score of 6-0.

In another Class A Playoff game, Jamesville-DeWitt dominated Camden with a final score of 9-0. Logan Oppedisano and Nikhil Suryadevara each scored 2 goals to lead Jamesville-DeWitt to victory. Luke Brazell, Ramziddin Mukhiddinov, Bekzod Abdusattorov, Mahir Bechir, Ben Kenna, Jisan Lamichhane, and Amar Lopez all contributed 1 goal each.

Carthage also secured a win in the Class A Playoffs with a score of 3-0 against Oneida. The goalscorers for Carthage were not provided in the source article.

In the Class A Playoff matchup between Central Valley Academy and Cortland, Central Valley Academy came out on top with a 2-0 victory. Braden Hght and Cooper Reed each scored a goal to secure the win for Central Valley Academy. Aiden Hall contributed 1 assist. Goalie Gerald Norris made 6 saves to preserve the shutout. It is worth noting that Cooper Reed’s goal in this game broke the tie for Central Valley Academy’s career scoring record.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill edged out Indian River with a close 1-0 victory in the Class A Playoffs. Peyton Kinne scored the lone goal for Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, while goalie Ryan Mitchell made 9 saves to secure the shutout.

Whitesboro also came away with a win in the Class A Playoffs, defeating Chittenango with a score of 2-1. Kyle Little scored 1 goal and had 1 assist for Whitesboro, while Arthur Chmukh contributed 1 assist. Goalie Devin Trevisani made 6 saves for Whitesboro.

In the Class B Playoff game between Adirondack and Cazenovia, Cazenovia came out on top with a final score of 4-1. Derek Blake scored the lone goal for Adirondack, while Alex Dolly, Eliot Comeau, Finley Hagan, and Chase Shepard all contributed 1 goal each for Cazenovia.

In field hockey, Canastota defeated Vernon-Verona-Sherrill with a score of 1-0 in the Class C Quarterfinals. Juliana Dimeo scored the only goal of the game for Canastota, with Chloe Curtis providing the assist. Goalkeeper Alyssa Bonneau made 9 saves to secure the shutout.

Weedsport came away with a 2-0 victory over New York Mills in the Class D Quarterfinals. Gabby Jeffers scored both goals for Weedsport, with Keegan McNabb contributing 1 assist. Goalkeeper Arieanna Giacolone made 5 saves to secure the shutout.

Sources: Section3Boosters.com (source article)

