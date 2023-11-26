Newly Resurfaced Mohanlal Performance Sparks Conversations about Representation

A recently rediscovered and viral video of Mohanlal’s performance as a queer character in the 2003 short film series Kadhayattam has reignited discussions about the actor’s commitment to diverse and unconventional roles. In this lesser-known role, Mohanlal portrayed Allapicha Mollakka, a complex character who develops feelings for a young boy named Naijam Ali.

The short film, based on OV Vijayan’s acclaimed novel Khasakkinte Ithihasam, tells the story of a primary Madrasa teacher and mosque Mukri named Allapicha Mollakka. Married and on a quest to find a groom for his daughter, he meets Naijam Ali in the valley of Chethali Mala and finds himself inexplicably drawn to the young boy. However, their separation takes a toll on Mollakka.

The resurfaced video showcases Mohanlal’s captivating performance as Allapicha Mollakka, leaving fans and cinephiles in awe of the veteran actor’s talent and his bold choice to portray such a complex character well ahead of its time.

Mohanlal, a highly acclaimed National Award-winning actor, has had a challenging period in his career with some recent underwhelming films and performances. However, his forthcoming projects have generated excitement among his fans and industry insiders alike. One such project is Malaikottai Vaaliban, a period action drama directed Lijo Jose Pellissery, which is set to release on January 25, 2024.

Additionally, Mohanlal will reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated sequel to their 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, titled L2 Empuraan. Collaborating once again with veteran filmmaker Joshiy, Mohanlal will star in Ramban, an action-packed thriller. Furthermore, he is currently in the final stages of production for Vrushabha, an upcoming period action film in which he plays the lead role.

The recent re-emergence of Mohanlal’s performance as a queer character has encouraged meaningful discussions about representation and the importance of artists taking on unconventional roles. With his upcoming projects promising to showcase his undeniable talent, fans eagerly await Mohanlal’s return to the silver screen.

