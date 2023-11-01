Mohanlal’s Iconic Shoulder and the Celebration of Kerala’s Cultural Heritage

Renowned actor Mohanlal, famous for his distinctive slanted shoulder, recently sparked a social media frenzy when he captured a selfie at the Keraleeyam 2023 event. Organized the Kerala Government, this event aimed to showcase the state’s progress, achievements, and rich cultural heritage to the world. The viral photo featured not only Mohanlal but also other renowned actors such as Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Shobhana, along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Keraleeyam 2023 event commenced with Chief Minister Vijayan ceremonially lighting a traditional lamp in the presence of esteemed guests and cabinet ministers. Over the course of seven days, this festival will be celebrated across 42 different venues, offering a vibrant array of cultural performances, art exhibitions, traditional cuisine, and much more.

This event serves as a platform to highlight the remarkable progress and achievements of Kerala, a state known for its rich cultural diversity and deep-rooted traditions. From its lush green landscapes and serene backwaters to its vibrant festivals and artistic legacy, Kerala has much to offer to both its residents and visitors.

By showcasing Kerala’s cultural heritage, Keraleeyam 2023 aims to foster a sense of pride and appreciation among the people, while also inviting the world to explore and experience the unique charm of the region. Through events like this, the Kerala Government seeks to bolster tourism, promote local artisans and artists, and create a global stage for the state’s art, culture, and traditions.

