Actor Vijay’s Upcoming Movie Leo Sparks Social Media Battle between Fans

Actor Vijay, known as Thalapathy among his fans, is set to release his highly anticipated movie, Leo, on October 19th. With every update about the film, Vijay’s fans eagerly await and respond with great enthusiasm. Recently, Vijay made his debut on Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of Leo, which quickly gained a tremendous response in the form of likes, follows, and comments. This milestone also made him the fastest Indian to reach 9 million followers on Instagram.

Leo has generated high expectations, thanks to director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent success with Vikram (2022). The makers of the film recently released the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil posters of Leo, leaving film lovers captivated.

However, a surprising social media battle has emerged between fans of Vijay and fans of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The hashtag #KeralaBoycottLEO has been trending on social media, sparked Mohanlal fans who felt targeted Vijay fans for no apparent reason. This is unexpected given that Mohanlal and Vijay had previously worked together in the successful film Jilla in 2018.

In response to #KeralaBoycottLEO, Vijay’s fans in Kerala started their own hashtag, #കേരളWelcomesLeoROAR (#KeralaWelcomesLeoRoar), to show their support for the actor and retaliate against Mohanlal’s fans.

This social media battle has taken a negative turn, with fans resorting to abusive language and personal attacks. It is important to remember that such behavior is unacceptable and disrespectful. As fans, we should appreciate the work of our favorite actors and maintain a healthy and positive online environment.

In conclusion, the release of Leo has sparked a social media battle between fans of Vijay and Mohanlal. It is essential for fans to uphold respect and positivity in their interactions while supporting their favorite actors.

Definitions:

– Thalapathy: A term used fans to refer to actor Vijay.

– Leo: The upcoming movie starring Vijay, directed Lokesh Kanagaraj.

– Hashtag: A word or phrase preceded the “#” symbol used on social media to categorize content and make it searchable.

Sources:

– No URLs were provided for the source article.