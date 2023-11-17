Mohammed Shami’s Heroics Spark Playful Banter Between Police Forces

Mohammed Shami’s outstanding performance at the Wankhede stadium has not only thrilled cricket fans but also led to some light-hearted banter between three metropolitan police forces. After India’s victory, the Delhi Police started the playful exchange tagging the Mumbai Police on social media platforms, humorously suggesting that they should not “book Mohammed Shami for tonight’s assault.” The Mumbai Police responded with wit and humor, playfully accusing the Delhi Police of “missing pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts,” and listing a few other co-accused in a playful response post.

Not to be left out, the Kolkata Police joined in on the banter posting a picture of rasagollas, a popular Bengali sweet, and urging both the Mumbai and Delhi police to enjoy the happy moment and “forget policing for a while.” This light-hearted exchange demonstrates the camaraderie between the police forces and adds a touch of humor to the celebration of Shami’s victory.

Mohammed Shami, known for his contribution to Bengal cricket, has a special connection with Kolkata. He moved to the city from Uttar Pradesh to pursue his cricketing career, representing the Bengal team in the Ranji Trophy in 2010 and later playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

The social media universe couldn’t resist joining in the fun, with numerous Shami-related puns making the rounds. Some even jokingly speculated that “Shami-Kebab” might be banned in New Zealand. However, Shami only responded to two specific posts – one from Prime Minister Modi, who congratulated him on his performance, and another from actor Sonu Sood, who playfully referenced a “Shami-Kebab” post.

This playful banter between the police forces not only showcases their sense of humor but also highlights the excitement and joy brought cricket to people from diverse backgrounds. It serves as a reminder that even in the serious business of law enforcement, there are moments to celebrate and enjoy the lighter side of life.

