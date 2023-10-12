England Cricketer Moeen Ali Shows Support for Palestine on Social Media

England vice-captain Moeen Ali has taken to social media to express his support for Palestine posting a Palestinian flag on Instagram. Alongside the flag, Moeen shared a quote Malcolm X that said, “If you’re not careful the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed & loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” Moeen later deleted the post featuring the flag but reposted the quote from Malcolm X without the flag image.

Moeen is not the only athlete to show solidarity with Palestine on social media. Mohamed Elneny, a footballer for Arsenal and Egypt, has changed his Twitter profile picture to a Palestinian flag, also indicating his support. In addition, Muhammad Rizwan, who played a match-winning century in Pakistan’s World Cup victory, dedicated his innings to the civilians in Palestine.

This is not the first time Moeen has used his platform to raise awareness about the Palestinian cause. In 2014, he wore a wristband engraved with the words “Save Gaza” during a Test match against India, with prior permission from England. However, the International Cricket Council banned him from wearing it, citing regulations that prohibit the display of messages related to political, religious, or racial activities during international matches.

Moeen has shared that his inspiration comes from Muhammad Ali, the renowned American boxer and activist, who converted to Islam. Moeen also mentioned being inspired South Africa’s batsman Hashim Amla, who wears a prominent beard. Moeen admitted that he initially had fears about growing a beard, as he did not want to be perceived as an extremist due to the negative perception surrounding Muslims at the time.

