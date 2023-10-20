Meta Launches New Feature Allowing Users to Have Two Whatsapp Accounts on One Phone

Meta has introduced a new feature that allows users to have two active Whatsapp accounts on the same phone, a functionality that was previously unavailable on the basic version of the application. This new feature aims to address the demand for users to alternate between personal and work accounts without the hassle of logging out and switching between phones.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, this was one of the most requested features users. He stated, “Now you no longer need to log out every time you stop using one account, carry two phones with you, or worry about sending messages from the wrong account.”

Previously, managing two Whatsapp accounts required changing SIM cards or even using separate phones. However, with this new feature, similar to Instagram’s multi-account system, users can easily switch between both accounts at any time.

To activate the second Whatsapp account, users will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that supports multiple SIM or eSIM. The process involves opening the Whatsapp settings, clicking on the arrow next to your name, and then selecting “Add account.” Each account will have individual privacy and notification settings, making them independent in terms of privacy, notifications, and chats.

It should be noted that it is unclear whether the Whatsapp backup will include both accounts or if separate backups will be created.

In light of this update, Whatsapp reminds users to only use the official app and avoid downloading counterfeit or fake versions that claim to offer dual account functionality. The company emphasizes that messages sent through the official version of Whatsapp are secure and private.

Overall, this new feature from Meta provides users with more convenience and flexibility in managing multiple Whatsapp accounts on a single device.

