Female Actors Visit New Parliament Building to Promote Movie and Women’s Reservation Bill

In an unusual move, several female actors visited the new Parliament building this week in what appeared to be a promotional event. The actors, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, were part of the cast of the upcoming Bollywood movie “Thank You For Coming”. They were invited to witness the debate in Parliament on the women’s reservation bill.

This event seems to be part of a broader effort the Narendra Modi government to generate positive publicity about the new Parliament building and the women’s reservation bill. Other notable actors, such as Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Divya Dutta, have also visited Parliament since the proceedings were shifted to the new building on September 19. Additionally, several social media influencers trying to establish themselves in the showbiz industry have joined in as well.

Despite the government’s attempt to leverage the popularity of actors and influencers, it has failed to attract many A-listers from Bollywood. However, the actors who did visit Parliament commended the government for introducing the women’s reservation bill, highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment in the country.

The invite extended to actors and influencers has raised some eyebrows, with many questioning the absence of President Droupadi Murmu from the guest list. Some politicians and social media users contrasted the invitation of actors with the exclusion of President Murmu, noting that this may reflect underlying biases within the system.

Critics have also taken jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party government for using Parliament as a platform for promoting a movie. This has led to comparisons between movie promotions on television shows and now in the new Parliament building.

While the move to invite actors to the Parliament building has sparked debates and raised questions about its appropriateness, it does highlight the influence of Bollywood and social media in shaping public discourse and political narratives in India.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times

– ANI on Twitter

– Press Trust of India on Twitter